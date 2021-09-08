What a yacht that is!

This 110 metre Giga-Yacht (90+ meters) KAOS was built by Oceanco for the late Emir of Katar. It is the largest yacht ever built by Oceanco in the Netherlands. Now I don’t want to name-drop but there is only one way I can link this next bit of detail.

The Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim bin Mohammed ‘Al Thani’, the last two words hold the clue, ok? The yacht was originally registered in the name of Al Menwar Limited, which in turn is linked to the Al Thani family, ‘Al Menwar’ used to be the Royal yacht of Qatar and it’s colour, Turqoise is a link to the ‘Al Thanis’ and Turqoise is the colour of their supercar collection.

