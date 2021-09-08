Domestic incidents, assaults and other misbehaviour

Judging by police reports in recent days, there are never-ending domestic incidents, assault and other misbehaviour. A local woman reported that, repeatedly, she had been harassed by her ex-husband and his new partner. A local woman reported that, after she complained about their noise to three construction workers, they became rude and aggressive. Officers attended and spoke to all parties, including the workers' foreman.

Officers on patrol in Line Wall Road witnessed a fight between two local men (30 & 18) . Both were arrested on suspicion of Violent Behaviour. A third local (34) man was also arrested on suspicion of Resisting or Obstructing Police after he forcibly attempted to interfere with officers carrying out the other arrests.A local man reported that, during the early hours, he had been assaulted by another local man, resulting in injuries to his face.

08-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR