Flags: We know who we are

We have our Gibraltar flag with which we proudly adorn our balconies every year, to celebrate Gibraltar’s National Day. During the rest of the year we continue our everyday living as British Gibraltarian citizens, without the need to show a flag at every corner as proof of our heritage.
We know who we are, and what we stand for.
Spanish society however; according to ‘El Decano report;’ is a society with a lesser collective identity without symbols, songs and flags.
08-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR