These are the facts and figures for the Police

The RGP have been advertising police constables vacancies, so we asked them about it and they said: "We plan to recruit the shortfall in our complement which is expected to be a maximum of 15 Police Constables. There are no new posts."
Since we check everything otherwise, we can confirm they have one Commissioner and one Assistant Commissioner. They also say they have 3 Superintendents, which is correct. Such figures are for 2021/2022.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
08-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR