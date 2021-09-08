Chief Minister’s beard raises eyebrows!

by our not-too-hairy correspondent

What's this, the Chief Minister sporting a splendid beard, full grown ready for National Day. Are we showing the EU brigade the kind of thing we can do, or is it a requirement to do with Schengen? Or to confuse the Frontex police setting up technical devices at the border...

We had to ask about it, after all a Chief Minister cannot grow such a splendid beard and let that pass as if nothing had happened.