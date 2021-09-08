Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 70 (66: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5233 (+6)Self-isolation: 149Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 76,574 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,757Vaccines done (second dose): 39,270

There are 3 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

3 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80.

