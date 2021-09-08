Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 8th September 2021
Total tests done: 343,517
Test results pending: 67
Test results received: 343,450
Confirmed cases: 5402 (+3)
Active cases: 70 (66: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5233 (+6)
Self-isolation: 149
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 76,574 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,757
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,270
There are 3 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
3 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80.
