Proposed Rosia Bay Project Sparks Anger

by MEGAN STRINGER The proposed Rosia Bay project came before the Development and Planning Commission yesterday morning, to consider the draft Scoping Opinion of the Town Planner, Paul Origo, on what the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment should entail. Three NGOs disagreed to the project even being considered at this stage.

The proposal of the renovation of Rosia Bay includes a residential building located on the existing concrete platform, however this will be extended 12m seaward. A maximum of 75 residential units could be included, with ground floor commercial units and parking on-site.In regard to the North Mole, repairs are proposed, alongside an outdoor seating area, a new ramp for scuba divers, floating pontoon access to zip line and moorings for non-motorised vessels. The beach will not be extended, however will be cleaned and maintained with improved access.

