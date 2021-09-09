Supreme Court orders confiscation of £1.7million in tobacco case

The Supreme Court has granted an order in civil proceedings for the confiscation of over £1.7 million in cash seized by the RGP as part of a money laundering investigation against the tobacco wholesaler Southease Limited, says a statement from the RGP.

This order is the culmination of a protracted investigation conducted by the RGP’s Money Laundering Investigation Unit following the robbery at Southease Limited in New Harbours, back in 2016.A further £450,000 was also ordered to be paid by the respondents to cover the costs of forensic accountants that had been contracted to assist with the investigation.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR