BEST WISHES FROM THE QUEEN

Her Majesty notes that 2021 has been a difficult year and tells us all that she hopes we may look forward to overcoming the global health challenges and to better times in the future.In that way, Her Majesty is reflecting the hopes and wishes of all of us in the British family of nations and, no doubt, the world.I, certainly, cannot wait to see you all back at Casemates.This year, we once again have to meet virtually and by video link.But next year I have no doubt we will be back at Casemates, the home of National Day.I know most of you will be watching from home today.Or perhaps you will be watching on your mobile from the beach or elsewhere.

THE RIGHT TO DETERMINE OUR OWN FUTURE

National Day Message from Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Liberal Party Dr Joseph Garcia

This National Day will once again sadly be very different from what we are all traditionally used to. It takes place against the backdrop of a global pandemic that has already taken millions of lives, including 97 of our beloved fellow citizens in Gibraltar.

We will all miss the traditional public rally at Casemates where thousands of Gibraltarians have asserted their right to self-determination year after year. This time we mark the event differently - with prudence, with caution and with responsibility. The protection of the elderly and the vulnerable in smaller family gatherings must be uppermost on our minds.

National Day Statement by Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi

National Day is a time to reflect on our sense of community, our identity, our rights as a people and on the challenges that lie ahead. It is also a sense to connect with our roots and history.

In doing all that it is important to first reflect how COVID has hit our community over the last 12 months and in particular on the loss of 97 lives since last year’s National Day. Each of those citizens had friends and family members impacted by their loss. We did come together as a community to face the COVID pandemic but like other places around the world it was impossible to avoid the worst effects of it for some of our families.

