Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 72 (68: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5237 (+4)Self-isolation: 175Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 76,823 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of anexisting active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,773Vaccines done (second dose): 39,302

