Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 9th September 2021
Total tests done: 344,398
Test results pending: 58
Test results received: 344,340
Confirmed cases: 5409 (+7)
Active cases: 72 (68: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5237 (+4)
Self-isolation: 175
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 76,823 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand
systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of an
existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,773
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,302
