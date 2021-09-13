UK minister and Deputy Chief Minister head discussions on proposals for automatic border control gates and port works

A meeting of the No Negotiated Outcome (NNO) Board chaired jointly by the Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton MP and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia MP has taken place in Gibraltar.

The role of the Board is to plan for the eventuality of no agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.The Chief Minister dropped in at the start of the meeting to welcome the Minister and the work of the Board.

13-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR