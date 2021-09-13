Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 13th September 2021
Total tests done: 346,266
Test results pending: 38
Test results received: 346,228
Confirmed cases: 5436 (+5)
Active cases: 65 (62: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5271 (+2)
Self-isolation: 242
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 77,041 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand
systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an
existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,787
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,331