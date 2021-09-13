Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 13th September 2021

Total tests done: 346,266

Test results pending: 38

Test results received: 346,228

Confirmed cases: 5436 (+5)



Active cases: 65 (62: residents, 3: visitors)

Recovered cases: 5271 (+2)

Self-isolation: 242

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2

Positive cases in CCU: 1

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 85

Deaths with COVID-19: 12

Total deaths: 97

A total of 77,041 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand

systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.

Of the 4 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an

existing active case.

Vaccines done (first dose): 39,787

Vaccines done (second dose): 39,331