REAL-LIFE JAMES BOND IN ROCK SECRET HIDEOUT

The dastardly super-villain's secret underground lair is a key part of many James Bond stories. But it seems these subterranean complexes were not just the fantastical product of author Ian Fleming's imagination. Newly-released papers have revealed details of Fleming's work with a real-life hidden city – in a genuine plot to save civilisation from evil.

The long-classified government documents relate to his plan for a labyrinthine network of 30 miles of tunnels inside the Rock of Gibraltar during the Second World War.Fleming recruited six men for a remarkable mission – in which they were to be walled inside a hidden room deep inside the Rock, with supplies to survive for up to seven years in the event the Nazis conquered Gibraltar.

