Miss Gib gets ready for Miss World

Miss Gibraltar 2021, Janice Sampere, has signed the Official Entry Form to participate at the Miss World Finals which will take place on Thursday 16th December 2021 in Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

The staff at the Miss Gibraltar Office briefed Janice on some finer details pertaining to her participation at the Miss World Pageant, as well as several other aspects relating to her year as Miss Gibraltar which will include her active participation in local charity and community events.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR