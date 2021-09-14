Gibraltar at London shipping week

The Minister for the Port and Maritime Services, Vijay Daryanani, is in London this week to participate in London International Shipping week (LISW). He will be accompanied by John Ghio from the Gibraltar Port Authority and Dylan Cocklan from the Maritime Administration.

This is the first key maritime conference to take place in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic.Minister Daryanani and his team look forward to engaging with major players across all sectors of the international shipping industry, with numerous meetings already lined up. He intends to convey a message of support to the Maritime industry with the intentions of bringing more business to Gibraltar.

