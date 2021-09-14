Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 64 (61: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5279 (+8)Self-isolation: 274Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 77,428 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,787Vaccines done (second dose): 39,331

There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

4 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50

2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45

3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55

4. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45

3 unvaccinated individuals

5. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

6. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-10

7. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5

14-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR