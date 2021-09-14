Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 - 13:02
Tuesday 14th September 2021

Total tests done: 347,743
Test results pending: 78
Test results received: 347,665
Confirmed cases: 5445 (+9)


Active cases: 64 (61: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5279 (+8)
Self-isolation: 274
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 77,428 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,787
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,331

There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

4 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50
2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45
3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55
4. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45

3 unvaccinated individuals

5. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-10
7. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5

