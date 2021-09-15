Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 - 14:49
Wednesday 15th September 2021

Total tests done: 348,757
Test results pending: 57
Test results received: 348,700
Confirmed cases: 5454 (+9)


Active cases: 66 (63: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5286 (+7)
Self-isolation: 316
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 77,742 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand
systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 8 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of an
existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,808
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,382

There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
6 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35
2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35
3. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75
4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40
5. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35
6. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70

3 unvaccinated individuals
7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
8. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5
9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

