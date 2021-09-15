Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 66 (63: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5286 (+7)Self-isolation: 316Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 77,742 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 8 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of anexisting active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,808Vaccines done (second dose): 39,382

There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

6 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35

2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35

3. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75

4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40

5. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35

6. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70

3 unvaccinated individuals

7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

8. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5

9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

