Gibraltar participates in UK tourism conference

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, yesterday addressed a high level delegation of UK tourism leaders at a London conference billed ‘The Future of Tourism’. The event, hosted by leading industry title ‘Travel Weekly’, discussed topics such as sustainable growth for the future and facing a new reality after COVID.

This was the first face to face travel industry event in UK of this kind since the pandemic, offering the perfect opportunity to network with senior players in the tourism industry. Guest speakers included Garry Wilson, Chief Executive of EasyJetHolidays, Steve Heapy, Chief Executive of Jet2 and executives from the cruising industry.Minister Daryanani also met with Saroja Sirisena, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom.

15-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR