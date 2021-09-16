CHIEF MINISTER CONGRATULATES DOMINIC RAAB AND LIZ TRUSS

The Chief Minister has written to outgoing Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, to thank him for his support in his time in office, in particular given his support for Gibraltar during the negotiations of the New Year’s Eve Agreement and the Covid pandemic.



Mr Picardo has also written to incoming Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, thanking her for her support of Gibraltar as International Trade Secretary and looking forward to working in partnership with her in the upcoming negotiation of a treaty between the UK and the European Union in relation to Gibraltar and as she takes on the wider role of leading the United Kingdom’s diplomacy around the world.

Mr Picardo said: ‘It has been a real pleasure to work with Dominic in his time as Foreign Secretary. He has been a real support for Gibraltar and our position in the negotiations leading up to the New Year’s Eve Agreement and on all Brexit matters.