Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 73 (70: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5288 (+2)
Self-isolation: 371
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 77,969 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted
and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of an
existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,824
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,409
There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
5 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35
2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65
3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50
4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40
5. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20
4 unvaccinated individuals
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
7. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5
8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15
9. Unvaccinated resident aged 65-70
