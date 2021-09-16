Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 73 (70: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5288 (+2)Self-isolation: 371Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 77,969 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of anexisting active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,824Vaccines done (second dose): 39,409

There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

5 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35

2. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65

3. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50

4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40

5. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20

4 unvaccinated individuals

6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

7. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5

8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15

9. Unvaccinated resident aged 65-70

