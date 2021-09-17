COVID-19 vaccination BOOSTER programme recommended for Gibraltar

The UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced yesterday that a single booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to be given, initially to everyone aged 50 and over, six months after their second dose of the vaccine. Following this announcement, the Medical Director and Director of Public Health for the Gibraltar Health Authority have now recommended to the Gibraltar Government that this advice should be implemented locally.
Booster vaccinations will be scheduled once the necessary supply of Pfizer BioNtech vaccine is delivered from the UK. In addition to all people aged 50 and over in Gibraltar being offered a booster dose, all front-line health and care staff, anyone aged 12-49 with an underlying serious health condition, and people living with anyone who is immuno-suppressed will also receive a booster in the first round.
16-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR