THE BIG BEACH CLEAN-UP AND MORE

by MEGAN STRINGER The Environmental Safety Group (ESG) are hosting their annual Clean up the World event tomorrow, Saturday 18th September, to encourage civic pride and raise litter awareness. The event is in its 17th year and has been held on the Rock since 2005. ESG is a non-governmental organisation and was formed in 2000. It is a registered charity and works within the community to promote environmental issues. In July, co-founder Janet Howitt received a Governor’s Award for Merit for her services to environmental awareness in Gibraltar.

PANORAMA visited ESG’s vault in Wellington Front to speak to Janet whilst she was getting equipment ready for the event.POSITIVE CAMPAIGNExplaining briefly about why the event started, Janet said: “We reached out to the whole community to bring everybody on board and to not point fingers at anybody; with the common aim of improving everybody’s home town.”In the beginning, the co-founder explained that they had around 300 volunteers and so they used to do the clean-up over two full days.However, they now have between 400 and 500 people attending, and they only need to do a few hours of work because the ESG have campaigned and achieved a very robust cleaning programme, therefore cleaning services are trying to keep up with it throughout the rest of the year.

16-09-21