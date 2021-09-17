THE BIG BEACH CLEAN-UP AND MORE
Friday, September 17, 2021 - 09:30
PANORAMA visited ESG’s vault in Wellington Front to speak to Janet whilst she was getting equipment ready for the event.
POSITIVE CAMPAIGN
Explaining briefly about why the event started, Janet said: “We reached out to the whole community to bring everybody on board and to not point fingers at anybody; with the common aim of improving everybody’s home town.”
In the beginning, the co-founder explained that they had around 300 volunteers and so they used to do the clean-up over two full days.
However, they now have between 400 and 500 people attending, and they only need to do a few hours of work because the ESG have campaigned and achieved a very robust cleaning programme, therefore cleaning services are trying to keep up with it throughout the rest of the year.
