Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 76 (73: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5291 (+3)Self-isolation: 350Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 78,095 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,837Vaccines done (second dose): 39,432

There are 6 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

2 Vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30.

4 Unvaccinated individuals

3. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35.

17-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR