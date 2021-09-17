Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 17th September 2021
Total tests done: 350,559
Test results pending: 70
Test results received: 350,489
Confirmed cases: 5469 (+6)
Active cases: 76 (73: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5291 (+3)
Self-isolation: 350
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 78,095 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,837
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,432
There are 6 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
2 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
4 Unvaccinated individuals
3. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 55-60. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35.
17-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR