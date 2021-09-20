Human rights and fundamental freedoms should be birth rights

Looking globally at the issue of violence against women in particular; the UN Security Council has the power to act. It can do so by issuing sanctions against a country and including as a reason, sexual violence against women and girls.

by CARMEN GOMEZ

(CEDAW )The convention on the elimination of all forms of discriminations against women was signed in 1979, by one hundred and eighty nine countries; although some of those countries have not yet ratified the agreement.