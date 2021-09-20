Home » Gibnews » THEN AND NOW
THEN AND NOW
Monday, September 20, 2021 - 09:32
The 41-year-old currently works as a Beauty Consultant in a perfume shop here on the Rock, and is a mum to three children. As well as her day job, she is the co-owner of Ideal Productions, who you may know from bringing you Got Talent, Mrs Gibraltar and more recently, the Mrs Gibraltar Classic for women over the age of 50.
Rossanna described Miss Gibraltar as something that everybody dreamed of when they were little. “I remember when I was young with my friends and cousins playing Miss Gibraltar. I’ve always enjoyed modelling and fashion. I’ve always loved dressing up and making myself up. I always saw that as something I had to do when I was older.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
20-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Are they waiting for someone to die of poisoning before taking action?
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- THEN AND NOW
- Human rights and fundamental freedoms should be birth rights
- Opposition are not COVID experts, says Government
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- THE BIG BEACH CLEAN-UP AND MORE
- COVID-19 vaccination BOOSTER programme recommended for Gibraltar