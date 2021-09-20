THEN AND NOW

by MEGAN STRINGER When Rossanna Ressa first got asked to enter Miss Gibraltar back in 1997 when she was just 17 years old, her first thought was that it was not for her. However, after creating a pact with her cousin and friend to enter all together, she ended up winning the beauty pageant and competing in the Miss World 1997 held in the Seychelles.

The 41-year-old currently works as a Beauty Consultant in a perfume shop here on the Rock, and is a mum to three children. As well as her day job, she is the co-owner of Ideal Productions, who you may know from bringing you Got Talent, Mrs Gibraltar and more recently, the Mrs Gibraltar Classic for women over the age of 50.Rossanna described Miss Gibraltar as something that everybody dreamed of when they were little. “I remember when I was young with my friends and cousins playing Miss Gibraltar. I’ve always enjoyed modelling and fashion. I’ve always loved dressing up and making myself up. I always saw that as something I had to do when I was older.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

20-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR