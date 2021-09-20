Are they waiting for someone to die of poisoning before taking action?

We recently published an article about a plant which is poisonous and can be found all over Gibraltar. It is the nerium oleander, also known as adelfa, which is a large ornamental evergreen shrub with a profusion of flowers of different colours generally in the summer months.

Elsewhere such plants are used in motorways and other open spaces because they are long-lasting, but when used in town areas questions are being asked, particularly when in such a small and closely-knit community as Gibraltar there are such poisonous plants even in childrens' parks. In the Commonwealth Park, also frequented by children, the poisonous plant is to be seen - and now, in the new Midtown Park, shrubs of oleander plants have been erected in a prominent place, without any concern about the poisonous aspect.

20-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR