Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 70 (67: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5309 (+6)Self-isolation: 218Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 78,247 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,846Vaccines done (second dose): 39,459

There are 2 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

2 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45.

20-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR