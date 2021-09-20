Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 20th September 2021
Total tests done: 352,305
Test results pending: 37
Test results received: 352,268
Confirmed cases: 5479 (+2)
Active cases: 70 (67: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5309 (+6)
Self-isolation: 218
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 78,247 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,846
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,459
There are 2 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
2 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45.
