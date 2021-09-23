Storytelling sessions encourages children to develop love of books

by MEGAN STRINGER Storytelling sessions for children aged 2 to 4 are taking place at John Mackintosh Hall Library twice a week, with the aim of promoting reading and a love of books to children from an early age, as well as encouraging them to actively visit the Library.

The sessions are ran by volunteers, and take place on Tuesday’s at 4:30pm and Thursday’s at 10:30am. They are free to attend. The Library offers a wide range of children’s books to choose from for different ages and abilities.As this week is Hearing Loss Week, GHITA (Gibraltar Hearing Issues & Tinnitus Association) donated new books to the Library. The new books included inspirational stories about deaf characters, children’s literature with protagonists who have hearing loss issues, resources for teachers and deaf education, as well as British Sign Language books.

