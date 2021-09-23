The first,on Monday, was a Dementia Friends Talk. The presentation was delivered by GADS chairperson Daphne Alcantara, assisted by members of the charity’s committee. The purpose of the talk was to raise awareness of the needs of people living with Dementia, their symptoms and how as a community we can learn how to be more compassionate, supportive and proactive.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

23-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR