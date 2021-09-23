Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 67 (63: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5330 (+12)
Self-isolation: 250
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 79,048 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,897
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,526
There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
3 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
4 unvaccinated individuals
4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
