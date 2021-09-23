Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 67 (63: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5330 (+12)Self-isolation: 250Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 79,048 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 7 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of an existing active case.

Vaccines done (first dose): 39,897

Vaccines done (second dose): 39,526

There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

3 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40.

4 unvaccinated individuals

4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

