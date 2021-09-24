PANORAMA staged a beautiful demonstration at the frontier

Temperatures have been rising about the frontier. What, with people jumping over it, the riot on the other side and the never-ending rumours of further excitement.

At PANORAMA we decided to do something about it, so we sent a Peace Mission to the closed frontier in the shape of two 19-year old blondes scantily 'dressed in their brief bikinis.Peace not war, was the slogan. It was high noon. And temperatures rose quickly...

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR