Secrets of spectacular yacht

Megayacht AL LUSAIL is a spectacular 123 metre luxury motor yacht launched by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany in 2016. She was built to the H2 Yacht Design with a striking exterior profile and dynamic, sporty, aggressive style.

Lürssen are masters at building megayachts and had previously worked on a large number of world famous luxury yachts and bespoke AL LUSAIL is one of the top 50 largest yachts in the world, last refitted in 2020 she is valued at $500 million.