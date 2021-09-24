Secrets of spectacular yacht

YACHT SCENE by Joe Brugada
Megayacht AL LUSAIL is a spectacular 123 metre luxury motor yacht launched by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany in 2016. She was built to the H2 Yacht Design with a striking exterior profile and dynamic, sporty, aggressive style.
Lürssen are masters at building megayachts and had previously worked on a large number of world famous luxury yachts and bespoke AL LUSAIL is one of the top 50 largest yachts in the world, last refitted in 2020 she is valued at $500 million.
Her owner is the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, fourth son of the previous Emir Hamad bin Khalifa, he has been the ruler of Qatar since 2013 when his father abdicated and his brother Sheikh Jassim renounced his claim to the throne.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
24-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR