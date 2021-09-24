SPAIN TELLS THE UN WHAT GIBRALTAR DOES NOT WANT TO HEAR

While the UK and Gibraltar appear to be trying to find a friendly posture with Spain, as the House of Commons session has shown, the Spanish Government of Pedro Sanchez remains stuck in Francoist policies over Gibraltar.

Speaking at the United Nations yesterday, about a bilateral agreement, he insisted on policies that Gibraltar has never wanted.Said Sanchez: "This agreement must fully respect United Nations doctrine regarding the said territory, with which Spain is fully aligned. It must also respect the legal position of my country as regards sovereignty and jurisdiction concerning Gibraltar."

24-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR