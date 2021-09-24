Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 24th September 2021
Total tests done: 356,490
Test results pending: 78
Test results received: 356,412
Confirmed cases: 5502 (+5)
Active cases: 68 (64: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5335 (+5)
Self-isolation: 210
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 79,190 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,910
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,562
There are 5 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
2 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35.
3 unvaccinated individuals
3. Unvaccinated resident aged 60-65. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40.
