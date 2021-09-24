Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 68 (64: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5335 (+5)Self-isolation: 210Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 79,190 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,910Vaccines done (second dose): 39,562

There are 5 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

2 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35.

3 unvaccinated individuals

3. Unvaccinated resident aged 60-65. 4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40.

