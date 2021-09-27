Possible abuse of self-sufficiency rules to gain free education and permanent residence

Following a question by Opposition leader Keith Azopardi, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: "Government has detected a possible abuse of the self-sufficiency rules since the end of the Brexit transitional period. This concerns, notably, persons who seek self-sufficient status merely or principally to be able to avail themselves of free education, including tertiary education, without payment of both or either of social insurance or income tax, as well as qualifying for permanent residency and naturalisation."Government is seeking ways of tightening the system in the post-EU context whilst being mindful also of ongoing discussions with the EU for a future treaty."

