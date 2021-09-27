THEN AND NOW

by MEGAN STRINGER Gail Francis-Tiron won the Miss Gibraltar pageant in 1985, however what you might not know is that she actually competed the year before in 1984, and won 2nd Princess. She initially entered as a ‘laugh’ as she said in her own words, and didn’t think she would end up entering and winning the following year.

The fifty-eight year old has spent the last 27 years working with the Gibraltar Tourist Office, and is currently a Tourist Information Manager. She is also an artist, and has written two books, Everyone’s a Winner and Don’t You Just Love Them a compilation of true stories.Speaking about Don’t You Just Love Them, Gail said: “It’s based on my experiences as a mum of a child who was very naughty, so I used to tell the stories to everybody and then I thought as I like writing I’m going to write it down, with mine and other people’s experiences as well”.

