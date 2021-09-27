Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 54 (50: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5365 (+13)Self-isolation: 311Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 79,332 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,927Vaccines done (second dose): 39,575

There are 3 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

3 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated visitor aged 20-25.

