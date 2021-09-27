Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 27th September 2021
Total tests done: 358,112
Test results pending: 56
Test results received: 358,056
Confirmed cases: 5517 (+3)
Active cases: 54 (50: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5365 (+13)
Self-isolation: 311
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 79,332 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 2 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 1 was a close contact of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,927
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,575
There are 3 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
3 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated visitor aged 20-25.
