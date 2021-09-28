Police act against indiscriminate parking at Edinburgh Estate - and also elsewhere

There have been concerns about the way some cars were parked in Edinburgh Estate, leading to the RGP putting up a sign saying that action would be taken as from yesterday. The police said they would be taking action against indiscriminate parking and infringements of traffic legislation elsewhere as well.
Questioned about it, the RGP said that for the past few months, the Royal Gibraltar Police has been working with the Government of Gibraltar’s Ministry for Housing and the Edinburgh Estate Tenants Association, after concerns were raised on the estate of indiscriminate parking and infringements of traffic legislation.
