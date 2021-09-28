Chief Minister in UK for Party conferences and meetings

The Chief Minister travelled to London yesterday to host the Gibraltar reception at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton. Mr Picardo will also hold various other meetings whilst in London.

Next week the Chief Minister will attend the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester to host the Gibraltar reception at that event also. Mr Picardo returns to the Rock this Thursday and will return to United Kingdom for the Manchester events on Sunday.The Deputy Chief Minster, Dr Joseph Garcia CMG, will be acting Chief Minister whilst Mr Picardo is away.

28-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR