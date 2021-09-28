Chief Minister accused of misleading Parliament - but Picardo denies it, in separate statement

The Chief Minister seriously misled Parliament and the people of Gibraltar when he said that there was “no shred of evidence” of preventable deaths or harm to patients handed to him by Professor Burke.

So much is clear from communications sent by Professor Burke to doctors.Far from the Chief Minister not having been presented with a “shred” of evidence it is clear that papers were provided to him by Professor Burke and offers of further presentations made which should have caused further enquiries and an independent investigation to be set up.Additionally, the Government should have set up an immediate clinical governance review to introduce improvements that would tackle the root of the issues Professor Burke was highlighting, the GSD claims.

