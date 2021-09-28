After warning period, Defence Police will clamp down on traffic offences on airfield

Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) will begin a Traffic Safety Campaign at the airfield, in conjunction with a Road Safety Campaign led by the Royal Gibraltar Police.
The campaign, which will begin this week, is designed to improve safety for pedestrians and other road users crossing the Airfield.
Police Sergeant Dylan Borastero who is leading the campaign said: “We have identified particular risks in this area with cyclists and scooters not displaying lights during the hours of darkness. Our intention is to begin a campaign first to warn individuals where appropriate and hopefully start to change the behaviour.”
