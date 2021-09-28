Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 58 (55: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5373 (+8)Self-isolation: 370Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 79,584 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 12 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,938Vaccines done (second dose): 39,589

There are 12 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

7 Vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40.

5 Unvaccinated individuals

8. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

