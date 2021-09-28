Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 58 (55: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5373 (+8)
Self-isolation: 370
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 79,584 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 12 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,938
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,589
There are 12 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
7 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40.
5 Unvaccinated individuals
8. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 11. Unvaccinated resident aged 20-25. 12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
