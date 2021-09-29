Youth summer programme rocked the Rock!

This summer the MoD Community Support Team (CST) organised a jam-packed four-week summer programme for those living on Four Corners and aged between 5 – 18 years. All the activities were designed to develop the youngsters sporting, social and outdoor pursuit skills as well as team building and solo skills.

Around sixty boys and girls joined in the programme which has since received great feedback.Running alongside the Summer Programme the over 11s were offered a chance to complete an ASDAN Personal Development Programme. Fifteen young people signed up to activities which contributed towards an ASDAN accreditation, which also gains them UCAS points. As well as taking part in dedicated activities, the participants also document their experiences and complete a workbook.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

29-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR