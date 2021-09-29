Youth summer programme rocked the Rock!
Wednesday, September 29, 2021 - 09:30
Around sixty boys and girls joined in the programme which has since received great feedback.
Running alongside the Summer Programme the over 11s were offered a chance to complete an ASDAN Personal Development Programme. Fifteen young people signed up to activities which contributed towards an ASDAN accreditation, which also gains them UCAS points. As well as taking part in dedicated activities, the participants also document their experiences and complete a workbook.
