Gibraltar ‘completely committed’ to being part of the British family of nations, Labour told

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo addressed guests at the Labour Party conference in Brighton at the traditional Gibraltar reception. Briefing those present on the current engagement involving the UK and Brussels on the Rock’s future relationship with the EU, he said that he expected that useful negotiations for a new treaty could be about to start.

The Chief Minister explained that Gibraltar, having lost access to the single market on services with the EU, nonetheless continues to have that same access to the UK market for services.Mr Picardo said he hoped new arrangements being discussed would lead to fluidity for movement of people between the Rock and Schengen states as well as the possibility of arrangements for more fluid movement of goods.

29-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR