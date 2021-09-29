Gibraltar ‘completely committed’ to being part of the British family of nations, Labour told
Wednesday, September 29, 2021 - 09:32
The Chief Minister explained that Gibraltar, having lost access to the single market on services with the EU, nonetheless continues to have that same access to the UK market for services.
Mr Picardo said he hoped new arrangements being discussed would lead to fluidity for movement of people between the Rock and Schengen states as well as the possibility of arrangements for more fluid movement of goods.
