Cardiac association awareness events

On a day-to-day basis, registered charity Gibraltar Cardiac Association are available to chat with people who have had heart problems, and they also help the GHA with the running of the Lionel Perez Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre; when people have had a cardiac arrest or heart attack, and they have completed the 12-week rehabilitation programme, if they join the charity and become members, they can join the support group and they can meet people who have had experiences like themselves.At the awareness event, the public received an opportunity to learn more about how to do CPR and how to use AED (defibrillator) machines from paramedics.Suyenne Perez-Catania, Chairperson of the Gibraltar Cardiac Association said: “The main aim of today is to create awareness, we are trying to get people to be aware that you have to look after your heart, as nothing beats a healthy heart.”The chairperson stressed the significance of ensuring the community are aware of how to perform CPR properly.

