THE CRUNCH COMES: EU ambassadors decide tomorrow on which Gib deal

EU ambassadors are meeting tomorrow in Brussels to decide on which Gibraltar deal will win the day, will it be the framework deal clinched on New Year's Eve which Gibraltar welcomes or the Mandate subsequently concluded at EU level?
When a top level meeting last took place in Brussels there was a sombre mood emerging when Spain took a provocative stance.
Suddenly, the Spanish foreign minister was urging the presidency for the EU Mandate, which observers described as a power grab by Spain over Gibraltar. FURY PROVOKED
Such a deal had provoked fury in Gibraltar and Britain , with uncertainty surfacing over the New Year's Eve deal, which Britain and Gibraltar favoured, appearing to have been cast aside by the EU Mandate.
30-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR