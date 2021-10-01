5,000 more vaccines for Gibraltar

The Government of Gibraltar can confirm that an additional consignment of almost 5,000 doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines were expected to arrive in Gibraltar last night. The vaccines left the UK vaccine storage facility in Merseyside yesterday morning packed in -70C ultra-cold storage containers bound for RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire.

At RAF Brize Norton the vaccine was carefully loaded onto an RAF flight bound for North Front Airport Gibraltar and was due to arrive at 23:20 last night.This latest consignment of almost 5,000 doses of vaccine will allow the commencement of the booster vaccination programme for people over 50, for health and care staff, and also the vaccination programme for 12-15 year olds. A further additional supply of 7,000 doses of vaccine is expected from the UK in the next few weeks.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR