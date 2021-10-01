Defence Police trained on spontaneous and planned firearms operations
The majority of the required training is delivered locally, often in conjunction with officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police.
In addition to the firearms officers themselves there is a need to train those in command to applicable standards.
Chief Inspector Mark Wood attended a Strategic Firearms Commander course at the College of Policing in Ryton, Coventry. After assessment he passed the course and is now qualified to provide overall higher command of both pre-planned and spontaneous firearms operations.
Inspector Eric Olivero attended a Cadre Tactical Firearms Commander course at South Wales Police. Following his satisfactory completion of the course he is now qualified to both plan and command firearms operations.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
01-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Chief Minister tests positive for COVID-19
- SPANISH GOVT ATTEND CITIZEN’S RIGHTS COMMITTEE MEETING IN GIBRALTAR
- Coffee Morning with a Difference
- Inside The Convent
- 5,000 more vaccines for Gibraltar
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- CONCEPT FOR THE DEFENCE OF GIBRALTAR