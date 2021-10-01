CONCEPT FOR THE DEFENCE OF GIBRALTAR
Were Spain to attack the airfield or the Rock, we believe that diplomatic pressures might stop the fighting, but would not necessarily restore to us any ground over which Spain had gained control. We therefore assess our military aim to be to deter Spanish offensive action by the reinforcement of our military capability, to maintain the Integrity of the Colony in the face of Spanish pressure and, if attacked, to hold it for as long as possible to enable satisfactory restoration of the situation to be negotiated diplomatically.
Spanish aims could be:
a. To demilitarise the airfield by seizing it and destroying the installations and then withdrawing.
b. To seize and hold the airfield.
c. To capture the Colony.
