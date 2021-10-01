Coffee Morning with a Difference

A coffee morning to discuss women’s health issues was held at New Mole House Police Station yesterday. Organised by the RGP’s Women in Policing Forum as part of National Inclusion Week, dozens of officers and civilian staff attended the meeting – including Minister Samantha Sacramento and the Gibraltar Defence Police.

Throughout the morning a series of informal chats were held to dispel myths surrounding health issues affecting female staff.A number of women talked about their experiences such as childbirth and the menopause, and how they had affected their professional and personal lives.

